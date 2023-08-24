Nathan Gotsch called it the "perfect way to end this story."
The producer of "Marian, Or the True Tale of Robin Hood" on Thursday announced the creation of the LGBTQ+ High School Freedom Fund, which is starting with almost $14,000. Ticket sales from the May 20 performance created the fund.
Gotsch is working on the fund with Fort Wayne Pride and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. He said it will provide resources to students across the country dealing with anti-LGBTQ pushback, similar to what the Carroll High School students received when school officials cancelled the production.
It's been great to work with the Community Foundation, Gotsch said, and the organization has helped handle the money and make financial decisions.
Last week, Gotsch delivered a check for $13,786.50 to the local nonprofit.
"This is a great start," Gotsch said. "But, unfortunately, the need in this area is high, so we will continue to raise money for the fund so that other communities can experience the outpouring of love and acceptance Fort Wayne did when 'Marian' was performed this spring."
The Carroll students had their play canceled in February, and then independently produced "Marian, Or the True Tale of Robin Hood" on May 20 at the sold-out outdoor Foellinger Theatre. The play's GoFundMe request raised almost $85,000 – exceeding the $50,000 goal.
Allison Gerardot, chief impact officer for the Community Foundation/, said it's been a good experience to watch students "pay it forward."
"You can tell they have a passion about the LGBTQ community on a national level," she said. "I think it's great that they have the courage to stand up.... It's powerful."
Nikki Fultz, director of Fort Wayne Pride, said she has enjoyed watching people from all over come together to help the students.
"We are excited to pay that forward and support students in other communities who are experiencing similar discrimination," Fultz said in a news release.
Gotsch said it's been amazing to watch the students' efforts pay off. He thinks it has started a domino effect of love and support in Fort Wayne.
"The fact that they are leaving behind a legacy says what students can accomplish," he said.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the LGBTQ+ High School Freedom Fund can find more information at marianlives.org.