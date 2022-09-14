Martin Road will be closed at 8 a.m. Thursday between U.S. 30 and Maples Road so officials can prepare for Luke Bryan's concert at Spangler Farms, 8332 Martin Road, in Monroeville.
The Allen County Sheriff's Department said Parking opens at 2 p.m. and that no attendees should be dropped off prior to that time. Main gates open about 5 p.m. and music starts about 6:30 p.m.
Cell phone access will be limited due to the location and number of attendees, the sheriff's department said.
Attendees are asked to have a location and plan in place to meet friends and family members if they can't be reached by phone.