An entrepreneur determined to help improve maternal health outcomes was a public favorite Thursday, earning her the inaugural NEI Pioneer Award.
Ariana McGee is founder and CEO of Navigate Maternity, which has developed a software-based remote patient monitoring kit to help physicians track a pregnant woman’s health.
During a two-hour social event at the Electric Works campus, 325 people cast live votes, said Jonathan Sackett, a spokesman for NEI, formerly named the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. McGee was the top vote-getter.
McGee started Navigate Maternity about three years ago but decided last year to go full-time with the business. That was after a frustrating experience in which McGee said a local physician was not attentive enough to her condition when she went into labor with her fourth child.
During a brief interview after the award presentation, McGee said she was at risk of having a rupture and could have died had she not been assertive about the care she needed until her regular physician could be contacted.
After cesarean sections the first three times giving birth, McGee knew she was at high risk with her fourth pregnancy. She said her goal with the business is to improve prenatal and postpartum outcomes for women.
McGee and other finalists for the new Pioneer award were chosen by business leaders from 11 counties, NEI said in a news release last week. The other three finalists were:
• Riley Johnson, director of the Fort Wayne Community Schools Amp Lab program at Electric Works. Amp Lab has four studios that are designed to engage students in collaborative, brainstorming learning.
• Paris McFarthing of Hop River Brewing Co. A Fort Wayne native, he is co-owner of Hop River Brewing and Phil’s Hobby Shop.
• Rosalina Perez of the Northeast Indiana Innovation Collective. Perez is a program manager at the Women’s Entrepreneurial Opportunity Center and a bilingual program manager at the Collective.•
Thursday night’s event also served as the launch for Pioneer Starts Here, a digital storytelling platform. More information can be found online at https://pioneerstartshere.com/