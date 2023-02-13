Matthew 25 Health and Care Center in downtown Fort Wayne provided free medical, dental, mental health and vision services more than 26,000 times in 2021 – seeing about 120 patients a day.
The patients all have low income and are uninsured, Lauren Tosland, the clinic's associate director of marketing and development, told about 50 members and guests during the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club's meeting on Monday. The club meets at noon weekly in the Suite Level Lounge at Parkview Field.
Tosland, who was sharing the most recent information available, said the nonprofit clinic has a "gospel-inspired" mission; it's based on the chapter of the New Testament from which the clinic at 413 E. Jefferson Blvd. gets its name. The scripture has Jesus urging his followers to minister to the sick and poor, saying those deeds are the same as ministering to him.
Tosland said the clinic's patients don't have to be Christian. But patients must be at least 18 years old and living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, which is a $27,180 annual income for a single person and $46,060 for a household of three. Allen County has about 54,053 residents who qualify and don't have health insurance, Tosland said.
Patients, she said, are often people stuck between jobs with health insurance and qualifying for disability, farmers who don't have complete coverage, people in low-paying jobs without health insurance, single mothers, some Amish community members, immigrants who have not gained citizenship and small-business owners without the means to get insurance for themselves.
"Many are Hispanic/Latino, Black and some are Burmese," Tosland said. "Most are coming from working households."
Their average age range is 35 to 55, and more than half – about 56% – are women, she said.
The clinic is not for urgent care, but the staff treats some cases like that, such as providing medicine for a urinary tract infection. Some patients are referred to Parkview Health's Randallia campus through an arrangement with the health system, she said.
Some continue as patients to have chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, handled at the clinic.
The clinic has about 34 paid workers, Tosland said, but many are volunteers, some retired from medical professions. The clinic also helps provide work experience to area college students in the health professions.
Although the clinic is close to the Rescue Mission building, few people from the mission qualify as patients, Tosland said, because the mission's clients tend to be on Medicaid. However, the clinic refers some homeless patients to the mission for shelter.
Matthew 25 does not prescribe opioids to its patients or keep the drugs on site, Tosland said. Hours are 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday except for Thursdays when the clinic closes at noon.
Tosland urged her audience to consider supporting the clinic by donating, praying for its staff and patients, spreading the word about its services through social media or joining as a volunteer.
"I don't care what your background is," Tosland said. "We will take you and train you."