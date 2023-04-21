New programs aimed at mitigating – and surviving – climate change are coming to Fort Wayne, city officials announced Friday.
Mayor Tom Henry unveiled the first phase of “Sustaining Fort Wayne,” the city’s climate action and adaptation plan, during a news conference at Promenade Park. Henry said combating climate change is important to preserving quality of life for future generations in Fort Wayne.
By the 2050s, Fort Wayne is projected to average more than 50 days each year with temperatures above 90 degrees – more than triple the number of high heat days Fort Wayne currently experiences, according to data provided by the city. Other changes are expected as well, including an increase in extreme precipitation events in which the city sees more than 2 inches of rain in 24 hours.
The city partnered with outside groups, including Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute, to develop the plan, which is the city’s first step toward addressing climate change. City Utilities spokesman Frank Suárez said city departments have been working on the plan for more than two years.
Henry plans to ask the City Council to appropriate $250,000 toward the climate plan. Suárez said the funds would help get the program up and running, including hiring a team to help implement steps and monitor progress.
The plan, with the tagline of “for today and tomorrow,” includes a laundry list of action items the city plans to address in various areas, including public utilities, facilities and infrastructure, public health and land use.
Some of those changes are already in progress, according to Pat Carney, city program manager for energy and sustainability services. The city has installed 17 electric vehicle charging stations with 20 more to come by the end of the year.
Efforts are also underway to place solar panels on eight city buildings, with plans to place more on city-owned structures. The ultimate goal is to reach net zero energy consumption for all city buildings, although Carney said there is not yet a definite timeline on when that vision could be realized.
Some programs focus on the mitigation side of addressing climate change. Others, Carney said, concern the plan’s other two prongs: adaptation and resilience.
“When an event happens, how quickly do we recover?” she said.
Part of that adaptation includes planting more trees and possibly creating a plan for an “urban canopy,” which could help reduce heat in Fort Wayne. The city will study which areas have a greater need for more trees, considering factors such as community poverty and health.
Genevieve Cicchiello, a senior at Bishop Luers High School and a member of the mayor’s youth engagement council, spoke at Friday’s news conference. She recounted feeling terrified after watching “An Inconvenient Truth,” the 2006 documentary about Al Gore’s fight against climate change. Since then, she has wanted to combat climate change.
Cicchiello said she supports the city’s plan and thinks it will help the city both environmentally and economically.
“I think young people want to go to a city that’s as sustainable as possible,” she said. “I think the way to attract my generation back after college is to become a really green city.”