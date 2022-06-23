Mayor Tom Henry is officially seeking the Democratic nomination for a fifth consecutive term at a time when Fort Wayne is doing what he called, “exceptionally well.”
Henry was first elected as mayor in 2007 and became the first in Fort Wayne’s history to win four consecutive elections with his victory in 2019. Henry shared recent accomplishments with more than 100 people who were waiting for an announcement about his political future Thursday at Clyde Theatre.
The city elections are in 2023. The city’s unemployment rate is 2.5%. More than $200 million has been spent on neighborhood improvements since 2014. Through private and public partnerships, more than $1 billion has been invested downtown, Henry said.
But inflation continues to rise as national economic indicators are saying Americans have “a vulnerable future,” Henry said.
“Those times will demand strong and consistent leadership and experience,” Henry said. “There’s still a lot of work to do in our community. Now is not the time for inexperience.”
Henry, 70, was introduced by his wife of 47 years, Cindy Henry, who talked about when her husband first decided to run for public office in 1983. The Henrys didn’t know anything about running a political campaign then, she said, but that’s when Henry won his first election – for Fort Wayne City Council’s 3rd District seat. Henry served on the City Council for 20 years.
“He asked me recently what I thought about his future and our future together,” Cindy Henry said. “My response was, ‘You need to do what makes you happy.’ ”
Henry shared some of the notes he recently received from third grade students at Covington Elementary School. The notes thanked the mayor for everything he does for the city – along with some compliments on his suits and hair.
“This is the next generation,” Henry said. “I think what they are looking for more than anything is honesty and trust. That’s what I’ve tried to bring to you this last 14-and-a-half years.”
Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox was the first to speak on the Clyde stage Thursday. Knox said Henry’s passion and love for Fort Wayne have been obvious in the conversations they’ve had.
Knox said he’s excited as someone who grew up in Fort Wayne to see record-breaking infrastructure improvements and downtown revitalization.
“I had friends who moved away after they graduated from college because they wanted a, quote-unquote, ‘big, attractive city,’ ” said Knox, who won the Democratic nomination for township trustee in May. “But now those same friends, they are finding their way back.”
If Henry wins the election, he will have the opportunity to be the longest-serving mayor in Fort Wayne’s history, said Andrew Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Henry is currently the only candidate for the Democratic nomination for the mayor’s office. City Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination more than a year ago.
Didier has been a councilman since he defeated Henry for the 3rd District seat in 2003. Didier will conduct a news conference today.
Fort Wayne’s longest-serving mayor was William Hosey, who served 17 years in four terms that weren’t consecutive: 1906 through 1909, 1914 through 1917, 1922 through 1925, and 1930 through 1934.
Hosey picked up an extra year in his fourth term because the Indiana General Assembly had passed a ‘skip’ election law. Elections normally held in 1933 were postponed one year because of the Great Depression.