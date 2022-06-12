Some might expect the title of mayor to come with endless perks, but Fort Wayne’s Tom Henry joked he still has to fight for a spot on the popular bench swings at Promenade Park.
Henry and city officials detailed plans for the second phase of riverfront development at a news conference Wednesday. The new construction on the north side of the St. Marys River will feature an extension of the elevated Tree Canopy Trail, boat docks for private watercraft, a universally accessible bouldering mound, a hammock grove, walking trails and landscaping.
Officials also highlighted some of the surrounding private developments, such as the $88.7 million mixed-use project across the street from Promenade Park. Henry said residents continue to be excited by all of the development along the riverfront.
“It’s no longer just trying to fight for the swings over here at Promenade Park,” Henry said.
A row of bench swings lines the river, and they have proved to be one of Promenade Park’s most popular features, he said.
“And I lose that fight most of the time,” Henry joked. “I pull the mayor’s card, and it doesn’t work at all. They don’t want to give up their swings.”
Henry joined the roar of laughter before turning back to riverfront development.
“But that tells you something,” he said. “More and more people are realizing what Promenade Park and its amenities have to offer.”
AFL-CIO’s favorites
The Indiana State AFL-CIO announced its endorsements for the 2022 general election.
The endorsements, announced last week, are based on voting records, in-person interviews and responses to a questionnaire sent to all candidates. Affiliates of the Indiana State AFL-CIO reviewed this information and voted for the candidates they think best embody the labor movement’s values.
Democratic state Rep. Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne and Kyle Miller, Democratic candidate for the newly drawn House District 82 representing downtown Fort Wayne and surrounding neighborhoods, were the only local state legislative candidates to receive the AFL-CIO endorsement.
The group also backed Democrats Thomas McDermott Jr., the mayor of Hammond, for U.S. senator; Gary Snyder for 3rd District U.S. representative; Paul Steury for 2nd District U.S. representative; and Destiny Wells for secretary of state.
“Workers across the country are organizing and Indiana is no exception. We need elected leaders who share our values and are willing to protect workers’ rights,” Indiana State AFL-CIO President Brett Voorhies said.
“The Indiana labor movement has come together, studied the candidates, and made endorsements because we believe these candidates will be a voice for working Hoosier families,” he said in a statement. “We fight for candidates who fight for us, so we’ll do everything we can to ensure they’re elected this November.”
CASA support
U.S. Sen. Todd Young is a Republican from Indiana. Sen. Sherrod Brown is a Democrat from Ohio. But both have reached across the aisle, at least in this case.
Their bipartisan resolution recognizing specially trained volunteers who advocate in courtrooms and other settings on behalf of child survivors of abuse, neglect and abandonment passed the Senate at the end of May.
The CASA Volunteers’ Day Resolution honors Court Appointed Special Advocate and Guardian Ad Litem volunteers for their life-changing work with children. This resolution recognized June 6 as “CASA/GAL Volunteers” Day.
“Indiana is lucky to have CASA/GAL volunteers serving 88 Hoosier counties to give every child the opportunity to thrive,” Young said in a statement. “It’s our job to make sure these volunteers are supported so they can continue to positively change the lives of our nation’s most vulnerable children.”
Court Appointed Special Advocates and Guardians Ad Litem operate in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Their network includes 950 state and local programs that support more than 93,000 volunteers and 242,000 children.
In addition to Young and Brown, the resolution was cosponsored by Republican Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana, James Lankford of Oklahoma and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, a news release said.
“Every young person deserves a safe and stable place to call home – and so many more have that home now, thanks to the work of Ohio’s CASA/GAL volunteers,” Brown said in a statement. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, volunteers in Ohio served almost 10,000 children last year and continue to play a vital role by helping protect and support foster youth every single day.”
Jim Chapman of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.