Mayor Tom Henry said today Fort Wayne is in a strong fiscal position as he and City Controller Garry Morr proposed the 2023 budget, which includes a record-breaking $51.3 million investment in neighborhood infrastructure improvements.
The city plans to spend more than $50 million on neighborhood infrastructure improvements once combined with enhancements by the city parks department and a southeast Fort Wayne plan through the Community Development division. The neighborhood improvements plan includes $39.5 million for streets, roads and bridges; $6.4 million for sidewalks and alleys; and $2.4 million for trails.
The officials previewed a balanced budget, which will be discussed at upcoming City Council meetings before the members vote on the final draft Oct. 25.
The city’s tax rate is expected to be reduced by 6.7%. The Civil City budget — the fund that is supported by property taxes including local income taxes — is set for $215.4 million. The budget does not include Fort Wayne City Utilities, which has its own budget funded by ratepayers.
“Fort Wayne continues to experience growth and success, and the proposed budget for 2023 demonstrates we’re positioned for even better days ahead for our community,” Henry said.
Rosa Salter Rodriguez of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.