Fort Wayne plans to invest $135 million in neighborhood water, sewer and stormwater improvements and a record $48.3 million in streets, sidewalks, alleys and related projects this year.
Those investments come on top of significant developments and growth the city saw last year, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said today in his 16th State of the City Address at Grand Wayne Center.
He was introduced by local businessman John Dortch, who suggested the progress and momentum in the city under Henry's leadership is "just beginning."
In his address, Henry cited several examples of achievement including 1,330 new jobs created in Fort Wayne in 2022 and 2,689 jobs retained. Total private investment was calculated at $585 million.
And efforts to enhance the downtown area continued. The parking garage is open on the nearly $90 million Riverfront at Promenade Park project and several residents have moved into the living spaces there. Office space completion is scheduled for March, the mayor said in an address.
His theme: “Fort Wayne – A City Like No Other.”
Henry in late July formalized his plans to seek reelection, hoping for a fifth term in the mayor's office. Henry faces competition in the May Democratic primary, as do candidates – including two Fort Wayne City Council members – who are running in the Republican primary.