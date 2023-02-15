Fort Wayne plans to invest this year $135 million in neighborhood water, sewer and stormwater improvements and a record $48.3 million in streets, sidewalks, alleys, trails and related projects.
The investments come on top of significant developments and growth the city saw last year, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said Wednesday at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in his 16th State of the City address.
He was introduced by local businessman John Dortch, who said the progress and momentum in the city under Henry’s leadership is “just beginning.”
In his address, Henry cited several achievements from 2022, including 1,330 new jobs created in Fort Wayne and 2,689 jobs retained. Total private investment was calculated at $585 million.
The theme of Henry’s address was “Fort Wayne – A City Like No Other.” Henry said publications such as the Wall Street Journal and realtor.com have named Fort Wayne the best place to live in Indiana, the most affordable city in the U.S., the third best-run city in the country and the eighth greatest city for college graduates to start a career.
This year, neighborhoods Pettit-Rudisill, Harvester Community, Fairfield Terrace/Belmont and Maplewood Community will see comprehensive street repair work, Henry said. Glenwood Park, Wildwood Park, East Central, West Central and McKinnie Avenue will get new water mains this year, which is part of the plan to spend $135 million on neighborhood utilities.
Downtown area enhancements will continue this year. The parking garage is open on the nearly $90 million Riverfront at Promenade Park project, and several residents have moved into the living spaces there. Office space is expected to be completed by March, Henry said.
“We’re in the position where we’re the envy of a lot of communities, Henry said after his speech.”We need to maintain that.”
During his 16 years as mayor, some goals have gone better than anticipated and some have happened more quickly, he said.
The city’s biggest challenge in 2022 was trash collection as the city hired GFL Environmental USA to provide trash and recycling services after finding Red River Waste Solutions in default, he said.
For 2023, he sees the city’s biggest challenge as access to additional capital. More developers are talking about public/private partnerships with Fort Wayne, but he declined to describe them this early in the process.
Henry is campaigning for a fifth term. He faces Jorge Fernandez for the Democratic nomination in the May primary election.
Two City Council members have registered as Republican candidates: Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Jason Arp, R-4th. They face Eddie Ribel and Jesse Crammer in the primary election.
Didier attended the address and said he had hoped to hear more about what 2023 and 2024 will look like for Fort Wayne. He wanted to hear more about future southeast side redevelopment, community policing and community involvement.
Council President Glynn Hines, D-at large, said Henry gave an outstanding overview of 2022’s accomplishments. The challenge for 2023 will be working during an election year when it’s harder to get things done in a political atmosphere.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said the challenge in 2023 will be “finding new wins.” Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he wants to see a continued balance between downtown and Riverfront development and investment in neighborhood infrastructure, which can be challenging every year.