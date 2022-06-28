Fort Wayne plans to put $3 million in federal pandemic relief funds toward the city's new garbage and recycling plan to keep from having to raise rates as the new company officially comes on board Friday, Mayor Tom Henry said this morning.
"We're going to keep rates what they are," Henry said after a news conference introducing GFL Environmental, the city's replacement for Red River Waste Solutions, now in bankruptcy. Money from the American Rescue Plan Act, also called ARPA, will be tapped so rate increases can be delayed to around the end of the year, Henry said.
"Under ARPA, we're allowed to do that," the mayor said, adding he was "really thrilled" with the performance of GFL so far. GFL stands for Green for Life.
The company has been doing trial runs in the city for some time, said Jacob Diliberto, GFL's general manager for Fort Wayne, standing near two of the company's bright chartreuse collection trucks parked outside Citizens Square.