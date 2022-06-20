Mayor Tom Henry will announce his political intentions at a news conference this week, which could mark the beginning of his fifth consecutive mayoral campaign. The city elections are in 2023.
Henry is expected to talk about his political future at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road.
Henry, a Democrat, was the first mayor in Fort Wayne’s history to be elected to four consecutive terms when he won the 2019 election, earning 61% of the vote. He was first elected mayor in 2007.
He also served as a Fort Wayne city councilman for 20 years before he lost his bid for reelection in 2003 to Republican Tom Didier.
No Democrats are currently running for the 2023 mayoral election. Henry told The Journal Gazette in December that he was unsure about running for the office a fifth time.
The Henry for Mayor Committee fund had more than $66,000 in it as of Jan. 1, Henry’s annual campaign finance report said.
Didier announced his mayoral campaign more than a year ago.