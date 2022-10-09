Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was arrested late Saturday on a drunken driving charge following a crash.
City police officers determined Henry appeared to be impaired following the crash. "After tests were conducted, that was confirmed," mayoral spokesman John Perlich said in an email.
Henry's wife, Cindy, was in the vehicle, but no one was injured in the crash. It was unclear where the crash occurred.
Henry, 70, was booked into the Allen County Jail about 2 a.m. today on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance about 8:30 a.m. today.
During an afternoon news conference downtown, Henry refused to answer questions, sticking instead to prepared statements. He said he is embarrassed by his poor decision and accepts full responsibility.
"I want to publicly apologize to my wife, Cindy, and children, Ben and Beth, my family, and my staff, for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function," the mayor said. "Like every other resident of the city of Fort Wayne, I will be held accountable for those actions in future legal proceedings. I respect the legal process; I will adhere to the legal process; and, I will accept the consequences.
"As your Mayor, I will not hide from my actions nor will I make excuses. But today I ask that you please respect my inability to speak to the facts of the matter until I am fairly and appropriately adjudicated like anyone else in this position."
Henry spoke for less than three minutes. Some city officials, including Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, attended the news conference but didn’t speak. They left by the time the news conference was over.
Henry, a Democrat, announced this year he will seek a fifth term as mayor in next year's elections. He was first elected in 2007.
City Councilman Tom Didier, a Republican who is also running for mayor next year, issued this statement: "I have known the Henry family for much of my life life and our relationship goes way beyond politics. I am glad that no one was seriously harmed and would encourage everyone to pray for those involved."
Jorge Fernandez, a Democratic candidate running this year for Allen County commissioner, said Henry should resign and not seek re-election.