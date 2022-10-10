Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry refused to answer reporters’ questions Sunday about a drunken-driving charge he faces after a weekend crash.
Henry is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of .15% or more, according to online court records filed this morning. In Indiana, .08% is considered legally drunk.
An initial hearing for Henry is 2 p.m. today in Allen Superior Court.
The mayor used an afternoon news conference Sunday afternoon to read a prepared statement about his late Saturday arrest.
“I’m currently embarrassed by the poor decision-making that occurred last evening,” Henry said, addressing reporters at Citizens Square downtown. “Today I’m here for a single purpose, and that is to express my heartfelt and sincere apology to all the citizens of our city.”
It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday where or when the crash happened – or even the number of vehicles involved – but city police officers determined the mayor appeared to be impaired.
“After tests were conducted, that was confirmed,” mayoral spokesman John Perlich said in an email.
Henry told reporters he drove after drinking at a local function and is relieved nobody was injured. Perlich said the mayor’s wife, Cindy, was in the vehicle.
Henry, 70, was booked into the Allen County Jail about 2 a.m. Sunday. He was released on his own recognizance about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Henry commended the police department for handling the situation with professionalism, and he accepted full responsibility for his actions.
“Like every other resident of the city of Fort Wayne, I will be held accountable for those actions in future legal proceedings,” Henry said after apologizing to his family, his staff and the police department.
Henry said he won’t hide from his actions or make excuses but said he is unable to speak to the facts until he is fairly and appropriately adjudicated like anyone else.
The mayor spoke for less than three minutes. Some city officials, including department heads and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, attended the news conference. They didn’t speak, and they quickly left the area that was accessible to reporters.
Henry, a Democrat, announced this year he will seek a fifth term as mayor in next year’s elections. He was first elected in 2007.
City Councilman Tom Didier, a Republican who is also running for mayor next year, issued this statement: “I have known the Henry family for much of my life and our relationship goes way beyond politics. I am glad that no one was seriously harmed and would encourage everyone to pray for those involved.”
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said in a statement he respects Henry for taking responsibility for his actions.
“When those of us in the public spotlight falter, it is important to offer remorse and contrition, and ask for atonement from our constituents,” Paddock said Sunday. “Mayor Henry has done that today, and I applaud him for his statement.”
Jorge Fernandez, a Democratic candidate running this year for Allen County commissioner, said Henry should resign and not seek reelection.