Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was arrested late Saturday on a drunken driving charge following a crash.
City police officers determined Henry appeared to be impaired following the crash. "After tests were conducted, that was confirmed," mayoral spokesman John Perlich said in an email. No one was injured in the crash. It was unclear where the crash occurred.
Henry, 70, was booked into the Allen County Jail about 2 a.m. today on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance about 8:30 a.m. today.
Henry issued a statement this morning, apologizing for what happened: "I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols."
Henry, a Democrat, announced this year he will seek a fifth term as mayor in next year's elections. He was first elected in 2007.
City Councilman Tom Didier, a Republican who is also running for mayor next year, issued this statement: "I have known the Henry family for much of my life life and our relationship goes way beyond politics. I am glad that no one was seriously harmed and would encourage everyone to pray for those involved."
Jorge Fernandez, a Democratic candidate running this year for Allen County commissioner, said Henry should resign and not seek re-election.