Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's driver's license will be suspended 90 days and he'll receive a suspended one-year sentence if a judge accepts Henry's plea agreement in a drunken driving case.
Henry pleaded guilty Monday in Allen Superior Court to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was arrested late Saturday night after hitting another vehicle.
Court documents filed Monday show Henry's blood-alcohol-level was 0.152%. In Indiana, 0.08% is considered legally drunk.
Henry's wife, Cindy, and mother-in-law were in the vehicle he was driving when he drove left of center and hit another vehicle, according to court documents. The location of the crash was redacted from the documents, but the Fort Wayne police activity log shows officers were called to investigate a crash in the 4400 block of Old Mill Road at 10:22 p.m., about the same time listed in court documents.
Henry was also initially charged with operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15% or more, but that charge will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Henry won't be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages. He will be required to submit to random alcohol and drug testing and will have report to the Alcohol Countermeasures Program for drunken drivers.
Henry will receive a suspended one-year sentence and his driver's license will be suspended 90 days if a judge accepts the plea agreement. His sentencing is set for Nov. 7.
Henry told police Saturday night he had too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser at the Civic Theater and should not have given a friend a ride home.
His eyes were watery and bloodshot, his face was flushed and his speech was slurred. He also had a strong odor of alcohol. He was both argumentative and cooperative with police, the documents said.
A police officer observed Henry for about 50 minutes before administering a chemical breath test, the documents said.
The mayor declined to comment after Monday's court appearance. He apologized during a news conference Sunday afternoon
“I’m currently embarrassed by the poor decision-making that occurred last evening,” Henry said Sunday, addressing reporters at Citizens Square downtown. “Today I’m here for a single purpose, and that is to express my heartfelt and sincere apology to all the citizens of our city.”