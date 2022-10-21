Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Friday announced his recommendations for the city's allocation of funds through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
His initial list includes recommendations for public health and tourism, and the mayor’s office said the city will announce recommendations for the remaining areas “in the near future.”
Henry’s suggestions for the tourism subgrant program include the Embassy Theatre Foundation, Arts United and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, and his proposals for public health grants include Amani Family Service and Crossroad Child & Family Services.
The recommendations are the result of a “thorough review” of applications, according to a news release. The list will be introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the mayor’s office said, and will be discussed and potentially approved at future meetings.
ARPA was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. Indiana’s congressional delegation voted along party lines, with all Republicans in both chambers voting against the bill and the state’s two House Democrats voting in favor.
In all, Fort Wayne has received $50.8 million from the bill, $5.35 million of which will go toward grants. Early this year, the City Council approved a plan that allocates $1.5 million for small businesses; $1.5 million for nonprofit, non-health care agencies; $1.35 million for public health organization support and $1 million for tourism-related industry support.
A full list of proposed recipients is below.
Tourism
- Arts United — $100,000
- Embassy Theatre Foundation — $100,000
- Science Central — $100,000
- Fort Wayne Zoological Society (Children’s Zoo) — $97,942.13
- Artlink — $53,075
- Fort Wayne Civic Theatre — $53,075
- Fort Wayne Museum of Art — $53,075
- Fort Wayne Philharmonic — $53,075
- Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana — $53,075
- Heartland Sings — $53,075
- Historic Fort Wayne — $53,075
- Visit Fort Wayne — $53,075
- Johnny Appleseed Festival — $48,153
- Fort Wayne History Center — $46,800
- Fort Wayne Dance Collective — $42,500
- Headwaters Park Alliance — $40,000
Public Health
- Alcohol Abuse Deterrent Program Inc. — $100,000
- Amani Family Services — $100,000
- Crossroad Child & Family Services — $100,000
- Healthier Moms and Babies — $100,000
- National Kidney Foundation of Indiana — $100,000
- Neighborhood Health Clinic — $100,000
- SCAN Inc. — $100,000
- The Lighthouse — $100,000
- Whitington Homes & Services — $90,000
- Children’s Health Collaborative — $75,000
- Family & Children’s Services of Fort Wayne Inc. — $75,000
- Indiana University Fort Wayne Department of Dental Education — $75,000
- Stillwater Hospice — $75,000
- Hands on Services of Indiana Inc. — $25,000