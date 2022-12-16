Mayor Tom Henry announced today he will release police body camera footage of his drunken driving arrest after denying requests for the information for two months.
The city has never released footage from the body cameras police officers wear, Henry said today. But he wants to comply with an opinion from Luke Britt, Indiana public access counselor. Britt said the city violated public access laws by not releasing the footage that was requested by multiple City Council members and local media, including The Journal Gazette.
Henry was arrested Oct. 8 on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated after his blood alcohol level tested at 0.152% – almost twice Indiana's legal limit of 0.08%. Henry was driving a city-owned car when he crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle near the roundabout at Old Mill and Westover roads.
Henry said Fort Wayne police officers handled the situation with professionalism and grace.
“I’m embarrassed by the video footage you will see,” Henry said. “There are moments that I believe fall below the office of the mayor of Fort Wayne.”
Henry said he used profanity in the video, and he isn’t proud of how he acted through the discomfort of being placed in handcuffs and then into a jail cell.
“However, you will see me compliant and generally respectful toward our police officers,” Henry said.
The video was released about 11:30 a.m. with 21 clips.