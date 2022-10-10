Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood-alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit when he was arrested on a drunken driving charge.
Court documents released this morning show Henry's blood-alcohol-level was 0.152% when he was arrested after being involved in a crash just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. In Indiana, 0.08% is considered legally drunk.
Henry's wife, Cindy, and mother-in-law were in the vehicle he was driving when he hit another vehicle, according to court documents. The location of the crash was redacted from the documents. No one was injured.
Henry was charged this morning with misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15% or more.
Henry told police he had too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser at the Civic Theater and should not have given a friend a ride home.
His eyes were watery and bloodshot, his face was flushed and his speech was slurred. He also had a strong odor of alcohol. He was argumentative and cooperative, the documents said.
A police officer observed Henry for about 50 minutes before administering a chemical breath test, the documents said.
Henry is expected to appear in court this afternoon.
The mayor apologized during a news conference Sunday afternoon.