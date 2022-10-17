Mayor Tom Henry released a statement today to assure Fort Wayne citizens that taxpayer money won’t be spent on repairs and repercussions from his recent arrest for driving while intoxicated.
Henry pleaded guilty a week ago to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. The mayor was driving his wife and mother-in-law home from an event Oct. 8 when he crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, court records said.
A crash report obtained from an Indiana State Police website said the crash occurred near the roundabout at Old Mill and Westover roads.
Henry was driving a city-owned vehicle, and the collision resulted in combined damage to both vehicles of more than $25,000 but less than $50,000, according to the crash report. Henry told police he had too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser at the Civic Theater and should not have given a friend a ride home.
Fort Wayne City Council president Jason Arp, R-4th, submitted a list council members compiled of more than a dozen questions Friday to the city attorney’s office about the crash and arrest. Arp set a deadline of the end of the business Wednesday for responses.
Henry said in a statement today that he is fully cooperating with the City Attorney Malak Heiny’s office to answer the questions.
However, Henry said he wanted to answer a couple of questions immediately instead of waiting for his formal reply. No taxpayer money will be spent on the crash, he said.
“I am paying for all damages associated with the incident,” Henry said in a statement. “I have been in communication with the other driver and am working to see that the vehicle is promptly repaired at my cost.”
Council members had also asked if any city employees would be diverted from their typical responsibilities to drive Henry because his driver’s license is suspended for 90 days.
“I am thankful to family and friends who will transport me to work each day in their personal vehicles,” Henry said. “Where it is appropriate, city employees share rides to events or meetings at which two or more are attending. In my current situation, that may occur from time to time while my license is suspended.”
Other questions
The Journal Gazette has asked for similar documents and information through a Freedom of Information Act public records request, which was denied by the city attorney.
Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, announced earlier this year that he plans to run for his fifth term in 2023. City Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Arp have announced they are vying for the Republican nomination for the mayoral race.
Henry’s wife Cindy announced in a column in Sunday’s edition of The Journal Gazette that she was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.