Republican mayoral candidate Jesse Crammer announced today he’s dropping out of the race ahead of the May primary election.
Crammer explained in an email the decision to end his candidacy.
“I entered the mayor's race because I love Fort Wayne and have ideas on how to make our city a better place to live and work,” he said. “While campaigning, however, I have realized that implementing my ideas does not require me to be mayor.”
Crammer, who works for Techficient, was the fourth and final person to register as a Republican candidate for the city’s highest office.
This wasn’t the first involvement Crammer with a mayoral campaign. In 2019, he was political director for Tim Smith's unsuccessful campaign.
The Republican candidates remaining in the race are local food truck owner Eddie Ribel and City Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Jason Arp, R-4th. Mayor Tom Henry and Jorge Fernandez will face off for the Democratic nomination.
“I encourage all voters to consider other candidates,” Crammer said.
He also remains open to talking about his vision for the city with mayoral candidates.
“I would value the opportunity to discuss my ideas with any candidate who would be interested in hearing these ideas and how they will help our community,” Crammer said.
The primary election is May 2. Early voting starts April 4.