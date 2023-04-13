Police escorted a mayoral candidate out of the City Council meeting this week at the Fort Wayne City Council president's request.
Council President Glynn Hines, D-at large, asked police officers to remove Republican candidate Eddie Ribel from the council chambers during the public comment part of the meeting.
Each citizen is allowed to speak for up to two minutes at regular City Council meetings. Ribel continued to make remarks after he ran out of time.
"Your time is exceeded,” Hines said before calling for the next public speaker.
Ribel replied, “You should watch that clock. Your time’s out.”
Hines asked if that was a threat. Ribel had stepped away from the microphone and said something that wasn’t clearly captured by microphones.
“I want him removed,” Hines said to the police officers. “I take that as a threat.”
After the meeting, Hines, who’s on his 24th year of City Council, said it’s the only time he knows of that police escorted someone from a meeting.
Ribel had been warned about his behavior earlier in the meeting after shouting a comment about Hines’ age while Hines talked about the decades he's worked with Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th.
Hines asked police then to remove Ribel if he continued to be rude.
Ribel said Wednesday he intended his remark about the clock for the entire City Council and was referring to the upcoming May 2 primary. Hines has said he is not seeking re-election, but six other council members are.
“Some people are getting voted out,” Ribel said.