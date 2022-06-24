A familiar matchup will likely be on Fort Wayne ballots next year as Mayor Tom Henry and City Councilman Tom Didier campaign for the mayoral office.
Henry, a Democrat, announced his campaign for reelection Wednesday, more than a year after Didier, a Republican, debuted his mayoral candidacy.
Additional candidates could emerge before the May primary election, but Henry and Didier are front-runners regardless, said Andrew Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Henry, 70, represented the 3rd District on City Council for 20 years – before he lost his bid for reelection to Didier. Didier, 61, has now been a councilman for more than 19 years.
The current officeholder or incumbent – in this case, Mayor Henry – has the advantage in most elections, but Downs said Didier is a different kind of incumbent because of the rematch. Didier could have a leg up since he’s defeated Henry before, even if it was for a different office 20 years ago, Downs said.
“That was a different race, that was a long time ago, and some people would suggest that Tom Henry doesn’t want to lose to Tom Didier again,” Downs said.
Both candidates agree that Fort Wayne is in a good position. Local unemployment is at 2.5%. Investments in downtown development and in neighborhood infrastructure have recently broken records.
Henry said Wednesday that now is not the time for inexperience as federal economic indicators show a recession could be looming.
Didier said Thursday that it’s inaccurate to say he is inexperienced. Didier has the same level of experience in public office as Henry did when he was first elected mayor.
Didier said Henry has done a good job as mayor, but he thinks the city needs a new leader to keep it moving forward.
“That’s the difference you’re going to get with me; … I treat people the way you’re supposed to treat people,” Didier said. “You’re supposed to answer the phone, and you’re supposed to talk to the people. You’re supposed to answer the tough questions and get things done.”
A challenger of the mayoral office might point out current issues residents are facing to attract attention from the incumbent, Downs said, but Didier and Henry have both participated in all major decisions over the last 20 years.
Downs used the ongoing issues with trash and recycling collection as an example. Fort Wayne has had to secure a new contractor about halfway through Red River Waste Solutions’ contract after the Texas-based company filed for bankruptcy and failed to provide adequate service for four years.
A challenger of Henry’s might blame him for signing off on a bad contract, Downs said. But Didier, along with the rest of City Council, approved the contract before it was finalized.
Fort Wayne residents are fortunate to know who two of the major players in the next mayoral election now because they still have a year and a half before the general election, Downs said. Voters can take time to look into Didier and Henry before advertisements are plastered around the city and airing on television, he added.
Downs doesn’t suggest delving into exhaustive research at this point in the race.
But he does recommend noticing what’s good and bad in the community and remembering those things when casting a vote in November 2023.
“Did you call the pothole in and it got filled within 24 hours? Hey, that’s pretty good,” Down said, citing one factor that might fall in Henry’s favor. “You have all of this info that is readily available.”