Video of Mayor Tom Henry’s drunken driving arrest was featured on the Investigation Discovery show “Late Night Lockup.”
More than nine minutes of the 22-minute episode shows Henry’s arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in October.
Henry’s blood alcohol level tested at 0.152% – nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08% – after he crashed into a vehicle while driving a city-owned car near the roundabout at Old Mill and Westover roads.
Henry, who is seeking reelection, in November was given a 365-day sentence that was suspended, which means he didn’t serve jail time.
The city released the officer-worn body camera footage more than a month later, after Public Access Counselor Luke Britt issued an opinion saying the city was wrong to withhold it. Britt said Fort Wayne officials violated public access laws by repeatedly denying requests to release the records for more than two months.
That video is now part of the second episode of “Late Night Lockup,” which first aired June 6 and has been circulating in recent weeks on social media. Henry can be heard slurring, using profanity, giving orders and reminding the officers that they work for him.
While Henry sat in a squad car, the video shows, officers talked about how they should consider looking for other employment because of concerns they would lose their jobs as a result of the arrest.
“You put the mayor in the backseat in handcuffs,” Henry told an officer. “I won’t forget this, believe me.”
Henry’s demands continued after he was taken to the Allen County Jail.
“There’s no (expletive) way I’m going to sit in a cell,” he told officers.
Henry was told by a sergeant that he was legally required to stay at the jail for six hours and 40 minutes.
After asking for the police chief, sheriff and quadrant leader, Henry was locked into the jail cell.
Henry said Friday in a statement that he has moved beyond the incident.
“I addressed this incident months ago with those most important to me – my family and the citizens of Fort Wayne," Henry said. "I have put this matter behind me and am focused on moving our city forward.”
“Late Night Lockup” is available for streaming on Max, which was formerly known as HBO Max.