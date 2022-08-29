McComb Road section to close during pipe work The Journal Gazette Aug 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McComb Road between Hand and Fogel roads will close from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne Community Schools boosts substitute teacher pay Purdue Fort Wayne announces Omnibus speakers 1 dead after Fort Wayne school crash Fort Wayne man among 3 ISU students killed in Sunday crash Safety concerns prompt Northwest Allen County Schools to reject trail offer Stocks Market Data by TradingView