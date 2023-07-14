Jennifer McCormick, a 2024 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, announced Friday that she has reached some fundraising milestones.
Her campaign had 1,100 individual donors giving a total of $250,000 in the first half of 2023, according to a news release. That includes money from her exploratory committee and raised since her May 4 campaign launch.
McCormick, who was the former Republican state superintendent from 2017-2021, raised “more than any previous first-time Democratic Indiana gubernatorial candidate in a similar time period,” according to the news release.
Indiana residents made 97% of the contributions, and 83% of donations were $100 or less, the news release said. About 64% of McCormick’s donors live in conservative-leaning counties where Donald Trump won the popular vote for president.
McCormick said she’s proud so many everyday Hoosiers from all 92 counties are investing in her grassroots campaign.
“Traveling across Indiana, I’ve heard firsthand from people who are tired of the divisiveness coming from the legislature,” McCormick said. “They want a governor who will be a champion for our public schools, who will fight for our rights and who will empower every family and community to achieve their full potential.”
In the May 2024 Democratic primary, McCormick will run against Bob Kern, who has previously run for multiple offices on the state and national level.
The Republican primary currently has five people running in May – U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, current Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, former Attorney General Curtis Hill and Indianapolis resident Jamie Reitenour.
Donald Rainwater, a software engineer and U.S. Navy veteran, is running as the Libertarian candidate.