McMillen Health announced Wednesday it has raised admission fees from $5 per student to $7 because of inflation.
McMillen Health said it had not increased its prices for more than 15 years and asked for continued support.
McMillen Health's mission is to provide vital, effective preventive health education that promotes physical, emotional, and social well-being. McMillen Health said it fulfills its mission by providing fact based preventive health education and by promoting responsibility in health choices and decision making. More than 90,000 students nationwide benefit from this education annually, the agency said. For more information visit www.mcmillenhealth.org.