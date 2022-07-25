Children and adults visiting McMillen Health for field trips will be greeted by multiple new interactive exhibits, thanks to a foundation grant.
McMillen’s designers are creating new displays on eating fresh, whole foods, healthy phone use, emotional self-regulation, and more, according to a news release today. The health education nonprofit, which received a $10,000 Journal Gazette Foundation grant, is hosting an open house from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 12 for the public to explore the new displays at its facility, 600 Jim Kelly Blvd. Live music and food trucks will be part of the event.
McMillen Health’s updated Great Hall will also feature a new interactive Farm to Table play exhibit, a TAM (Transparent Anatomical Mannequin) Selfie Station, and X-Ray display. Additionally, thanks to the AWS Foundation, a sensory decompression room will be available just off the Great Hall with sensitivity lights and sensory chairs for guests who are experiencing overstimulation during their field trip, the news release said.
This past school year, McMillen Health served a new record of 91,424 students through in-house, outreach, distance learning, and e-learning programs.
For more information or to support McMillen Health, visit www.mcmillenhealth.org