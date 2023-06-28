The pools at McMillen and Northside parks have been temporarily closed and will reopen as soon as possible, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said today.
Tonight's Learn to Swim classes at Northside also are canceled, the city department said in a statement.
It said the Pre-school and Toddler 1 and 2 lessons on Thursday also are canceled; lessons for levels 1, 2 3 and 4 will be held.
The Zero-Depth Pool at Northside will not be available for public swimming on Thursday, the statement said.
Regarding public recreational activities in the city's parks, the department urged residents to "make common sense decisions on whether strenuous outdoor activities are wise at this time."