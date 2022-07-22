Indiana healthcare professionals have joined the chorus of voices speaking out following Indiana Senate Republicans’ proposed abortion ban.
Ten medical groups released a letter Friday addressed to Gov. Eric Holcomb and state legislators urging them to “at the very least, include exceptions for the health and life of the pregnant patient, fatal fetal anomalies, and rape and incest” in any potential legislation.
The groups include the Indiana State Medical Association, the Indiana Public Health Association and the Indiana Section of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists.
Senate Bill 1, introduced by Senate Republicans at a news conference Wednesday, would ban all abortions except for cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.