Surrounded by Vincent Van Gogh’s art and accompanying soothing music, Nicole Nightingale began to tear up.
“It really did help you step inside and let go of the world around us outside,” the Fort Wayne woman said. “You can just be in the moment, and I think that is very powerful.”
Nightingale attended Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday with her daughter, Eleanor Nightingale.
The exhibit allows participants to be fully immersed in more than 300 of Van Gogh’s pieces, including some of his most famous, “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.”
Paquin Entertainment Group, which has offices in Canada and Nashville, Tennessee, produces the immersive exhibit and has sold 3 million tickets worldwide since its inception in October 2020. Fanny Curtat, an art historian for Paquin, said the idea for the exhibit came during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to do something safe and adaptable,” Curtat said. “We wanted to bring in meaningful experiences for people in a dark time.”
The company began touring cities around North America in spring 2021. Curtat said the company focused on Van Gogh because he is known for the darkness in his life, but his work is about overcoming the darkness.
“Van Gogh really knew how to find ordinary things extraordinary,” she said. “There is some kind of healing power that is special with his work.”
Although there are 300 paintings featured in the exhibit, Curtat said the company had 860 Van Gogh pieces to choose from. The curators picked ones that showed the greatest evolution of his work, she said.
The visitors are typically most fascinated with “The Starry Night,” Curtat said, because that is Van Gogh’s most famous painting.
The exhibit takes about one hour to walk through, including a hall introducing the exhibit by showcasing quotes with background information on the Dutch painter. After that, visitors make their way into the main room, where they are entirely immersed in his work.
“Everything moves,” Curtat said. “You’re really going into his world. The music is really important in this part because it has artists from different time periods. ... You have to be in this room to fully feel the movement.”
Priscilla Rivera, producer representative for Paquin, said visitors can spend as much time in the exhibit as they want.
After they walk through, there is a gift shop and an option to use a virtual reality headset to see more of Van Gogh’s work. The virtual reality component costs an additional $15.
The full exhibit takes about one week to set up, Rivera said, and about 2,000 visitors walk through every day.
The immersive room is consistently visitors’ favorite portion, where the paintings are on a 37-minute loop, Rivera said.
Nicole and Eleanor Nightingale both had never been to an event like Beyond Van Gogh, and they had heard about it from one of Nicole’s friends. Eleanor said she likes Van Gogh’s work, so it was interesting to see it all around her.
“It was really cool,” Eleanor said. “I’ve always loved his art, but I’ve never seen this much of it.”
Eleanor couldn’t remember the names of her favorite pieces, but she said she liked the ones that featured flowers and people.
“They’re not super perfect, and I like that,” she said.
Nicole said the pair has seen Van Gogh’s work at the Saint Louis Art Museum, but she liked how the immersive exhibit allows visitors to see his work and individual brush strokes close up. Nicole said it was a detail she had never noticed before.
“In his actual pieces, you can only see so much,” she said. “But with this, they can blow it up, and you can see all the different colors and every stroke.”
Sean Callahan had also never been to an immersive exhibit like Beyond Van Gogh, and he thought it was great.
Callahan went to the exhibit with his aunt, uncle, son and his son’s girlfriend.
Prior to the exhibit, Callahan said he didn’t know much about the artist’s work.
“It makes me want to explore more into Van Gogh,” he said. “It was really neat.”
Callahan said his favorite piece was “The Starry Night,” and he liked the music. He wasn’t expecting the music, but he thought it made the experience better.
“I didn’t know anything about what I was getting into,” Callahan said. “This was a completely new experience to me, and I was blown away.”
Alyssa Doctor attended with her sisters, Jenna and Sierra, and her mom, Jenny. The family heard about the exhibit about one year ago, and they wanted to visit the one in Indianapolis.
“I think we’re always looking for immersive exhibits that we can go to,” Alyssa said.
The family agreed and said they all like going to exhibits like Beyond Van Gogh. Alyssa’s favorite paintings were the ones with flowers, and Sierra liked the ones that showed water because she liked the details. Jenna and Jenny both liked Van Gogh’s self portraits most.
The music helped enhance the experience, the family said.
“It was so peaceful,” Alyssa said. “From the second I walked in, I liked how you could tell the music changes and goes with each of the paintings.”