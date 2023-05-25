Memorial Day weekend travelers will have plenty of company, whether flying or hitting the highway, based on AAA projections.
The motor club expects 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home, kicking off what many consider the start of summer, though calendars put the official date as June 21 this year.
Based on AAA's forecast, the nation will see a 7% increase this Memorial Day weekend compared to 2022. That means 2.7 million more people will travel compared to last year, a sign of what’s to come in the months ahead.
“This is expected to be the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”
Nationally, AAA says nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this Memorial Day, up 11% from last year. Air travel during the holiday weekend is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, with 170,000 more passengers – or 5.4% more – than in 2019.
Despite high ticket prices, demand for flights is skyrocketing. This Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005, AAA said in its news release.
Memorial Day road trips are up 6% from last year, with 37.1 million Americans expected to drive to their destinations. That's up more than 2 million from 2022. Gas prices are lower this holiday compared to last year, when the national average was more than $4 a gallon.
Despite the lower prices at the pump, car travel this holiday will be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 500,000 travelers.
More people this holiday are taking other modes of transportation, such as buses and trains. These travelers are expected to total 1.85 million, an increase of 20.6% from 2022, AAA said.