A Mercedes-Benz dealership is one step closer to relocating to a facility about twice the size of its current Jefferson Boulevard location after getting approval from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
D&T Land LLC requested approval for a primary development plan for the new location on 6.7 acres about 1.75 miles east of the current facility. The developer has also requested the property of the 5000 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, which is next to Peter Franklin Jewelers, be rezoned from planned residential to general commercial.
The plan drew several questions from Fort Wayne Plan Commission members and a combination of opposition and cautious support from neighbors at a public hearing last week. Michelle Wood, senior planner, said the final plan that was up for consideration Monday had received a couple of changes since the public hearing.
Wood said the most significant change was that the dealership will no longer use an outdoor speaker system. Member Karen Richards and others had raised concerns about the sound and light pollution that would come from the development.
The final agreement also gave rights to surrounding neighborhoods to enforce the hours of operation of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the prohibition of outdoor speakers. The areas with enforcement rights include the Wildwood Park Community Association, Westwood Fairway Association and the Reckeweg Road neighborhood.
Some extra trees were also added to the southeastern portion of the property, Wood said.
Member Rachel Tobin-Smith asked about the enforcement of the plan overall, such as if the neighbors will be able to act if the buffering included in the plan isn’t implemented. The Department of Planning Services and the plan commission can enforce all parts of the plan, said Ben Roussel, the department’s executive director.
Richards said she doesn’t think the business is compatible with the residential area. The developer was asked to show why the business makes sense on the West Jefferson block instead of an area like Illinois Road, and Richards said she wasn’t sure that had happened.
Judi Wire, speaking on behalf of the site committee that recommended approval of the requests, said the developer had lowered the lighting and eliminated the use of an outdoor speaker system. Additionally, the closest neighborhoods are in favor of the project, Wire said.
Richards said she didn’t consider the closest neighbors to be in favor of the project.
“I saw them more like, ‘We’re throwing in the towel because we know somebody is going to approve this anyways and it could be worse,’ ” Richards said. “That to me is not ‘in favor,’ and the neighborhood directly behind it is not in favor.”
After about 20 minutes of discussion, President Connie Haas Zuber reminded members that they were only about halfway through the agenda.
“And I don’t think we are going to be convincing each other the way I hear the conversation going,” she said.
Plan Commission members approved Monday the primary development plan and agreed to send a do-pass recommendation to the City Council, which has the final say on rezonings.
Richards cast the sole vote in opposition. Members Ryan Neumeister and Patrick Zaharako, who is also the city engineer, were absent.