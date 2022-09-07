A company touted as bringing innovative processes and jobs to Fort Wayne last year is leaving the city -- and Allen County, too.
Sortera Alloys, 909 N. Coliseum Blvd., announced Wednesday it's moving to Huntington County outside Markle to expand.
The company sorts and recycles high-quality aluminum from mixed-alloy scrap metal, typically from the automotive industry. The retrieved metal goes back into products, from automotive cast and flat-rolled products to construction and aerospace applications.
Sortera's new facility will have 200,000 square feet, expandable to 400,000, and company officials said they hope to process 150 million pounds of scrap metal alloy annually.
Sortera will likely retain its approximately 100 local workers because the new location is about 25 miles from the current site, said Chris Allieri, a company spokesman.
Ten more workers are expected to be added, and processing will start in the first quarter of 2023.
"The new facility represents a significant milestone for Sortera as we look to scale up our operations and capture a large chunk of the 4 billion pounds of scrap alloy that is currently sent overseas," said Michael Siemer, chief executive officer.
"We're not leaving the Fort Wayne area, which is how we see it," he said.
Ellen Cutter, chief economic developer for Greater Fort Wayne, said that agency worked with Sortera and Huntington County economic development officials in scouting the new location.
"The building (outside) Markle was the fastest option on their timeline. They were working on a very short timeline," she said.
"We would have liked them to grow within Allen County, but having them growing within the region is probably the second-best thing."
In early 2021, Greater Fort Wayne cited Sortera as one of six major expansion and growth companies of 2020, with its addition of 100 new jobs and $4.2 million in investment.
The company's processes serve a growing demand for aluminum alloys within the domestic automotive market while reducing customers' cost, energy usage and carbon-dioxide emissions. The process also enables sustainable circular production, company officials say.
Sortera uses artificial intelligence technology, data analytics and sensors to screen mixed metal for its components. In July, the company announced it had secured $10 million to finance advanced end-of-life recycling for automotive metals.
Assembly Ventures, with additional funding from Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Novelis, Inc. invested in Sortera. Previously, Sortera announced an agreement with Novelis for direct delivery of aluminum feedstock for reuse in automotive manufacturing components.
Sortera has said sorted aluminum alloy feedstock is a more-than-$10-billion market.
Steve Zacher of The Zacher Co., a Fort Wayne commercial real estate specialist, said Sortera will lease a spec building -- one built without a user in mind -- on the west side of Markle near Interstate 69 and Indiana 224. The building was constructed by RTT Real Estate Holdings, Fort Wayne.
Markle Councilmen Nick Lund and Matt Doss said in a statement they were "extremely excited" to have Sortera locate in the community.