A suspected meth dealer held Fort Wayne police at bay for nearly five hours before surrendering early today.
Vice and narcotics detectives said they served a search warrant at 517 Lawton Place about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a male suspect for parole violation and dealing methamphetamine.
Police said the person possibly was armed with guns and refused to come out. Emergency and crisis teams were called about 11:45 p.m. and the suspect eventually surrendered about 1:30 a.m. today.
Officers said another person was inside the residence, but did not provide further information.
An investigation is ongoing.