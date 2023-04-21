Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Smoke detector blitz set for today
Mayor Tom Henry, the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the American Red Cross will conduct a smoke detector blitz today in neighborhoods in the Waynedale area beginning at 9 a.m., the city announced Friday.
The starting point will be the Waynedale American Legion Post 241, 7605 Bluffton Road.
The mayor and firefighters will make door-to-door visits to check current smoke alarms and install new alarms, if needed.
“It’s a way for the fire department and Mayor Henry to meet people and help educate residents about the importance of having working smoke detectors to assist in protecting the public from fires,” spokesman John Perlich said through email.
DEA ‘Take Back’ Rx disposals today
The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring its 24th national “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative today with drugs being accepted for proper disposal at two local collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at 5811 Ellison Road will accept medication, and Kroger pharmacists and Fort Wayne police officers will accept items outside the Kroger store, 5725 Coventry Lane.
Both sites will accept pills, liquids, gels and patches. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
Give Greater raises over $600,000
Give Greater Allen County, an event organized by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, helped raise $613,190 for 110 local nonprofit organizations, foundation officials announced.
Donations were accepted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The Community Foundation announced surprise prizes for nonprofits and matching grant opportunities throughout the day.
Kiley Tate-Potts, the foundation’s director of philanthropic services, commented on the second annual event.
“The generosity of Fort Wayne and the Allen County community continues to inspire us. It’s amazing to see the impact that philanthropy can have when we all give together,” she said in a statement.
Humane Fort Wayne received the most money, with 241 donors providing $70,327. Blue Jacket Inc., which helps people with barriers to employment find jobs, received $30,585, the second-highest amount.
Give Greater’s overall goal was $750,000.
Electric Works sets inclusiveness event
Ancora, the lead developer of Electric Works, is seeking insights to cultivate an inclusive space and has invited Urban Land Institute, a nonprofit education and research institute, to conduct an advisory services panel May 5.
The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast and is expected to last until 11 a.m. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Go online to https://tinyurl.com/57xxa4xm.
ULI leaders will spend time in Fort Wayne prior to the panel to meet with the community before making recommendations on inclusive business development and hiring practices for minority, women and veteran-owned businesses in the region. The panel discussion will include a Q&A session with attendees.
The discussion will be in the Don Wolf Conference Center at Do it Best, 1626 Broadway, Suite 100, on the Electric Works campus.
Event organizers recommend parking in the Union Parking Garage, which offers free visitor parking for up to two hours.
Roundabout wins contractors award
The city of Fort Wayne’s Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabout Renovation & Beautification Project has received the 2023 Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana’s Excellence in Construction Award in the specialty category, the city announced Friday.
The $850,000 project was part of the city’s Southeast Strategy and an improvement to the Coliseum Boulevard-Pontiac Street corridor, local officials said in a news release.
The redesigned roundabouts form an entryway between the Greater McMillen Park, Eastside Community and Harvester Community neighborhoods – three of the city’s largest southeast neighborhoods.
Right of Way staff designed the plans in-house, along with some donated structural engineering services provided by Engineering Resources Inc., a local civil engineering firm.
