Fort Wayne/Allen County
Botanical lobby to be cooling site
The lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., will serve as a cooling station today because of high temperatures and heat indexes forecast for the area, city officials said Monday.
The cooling station will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Also, The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., will serve as a cooling station from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday.
Ohio
Juvenile driver blamed for crash
Ohio state police in Defiance County are investigating a two-vehicle crash caused by a juvenile driver late Sunday.
Officers said a 33-year-old Montpelier motorist was traveling east on Scott Road in a Chevrolet Silverado about 11 p.m. when it hit a Ford Fusion that ignored a stop sign while headed south on Ridenour Road.
The driver in the Silverado and his juvenile passenger did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but were taken to a Bryan hospital. At least two juvenile passengers inside the Fusion suffered serious injuries and were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.
Officers said the juvenile driver was taken to a Hicksville hospital, but did not have life-threatening injuries.
– The Journal Gazette