Fort Wayne/Allen County
County neighborhoods association to meet
The Allen County Neighborhoods Association quarterly meeting is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 28 in the garden level of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.
Local attorney Lindsey Tipton will answers legal questions about homeowners’ associations. This meeting will feature a panel of homeowners’ association leaders who will discuss various topics.
Free parking is available in the public parking area in front of Citizens Square and at meters around the building. Use the main entrance on the north side of the building.
The group helps neighborhood associations in both incorporated and unincorporated areas of Allen County access county services and share ideas for resolving common concerns.
For more information, contact ACNA Coordinators Marvel and Dean Embrey at maembrey3636@gmail.com.
Area
Phone extensions new at VA health care system
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System has recently updated the phone system, causing some of the extensions to change.
To call a Fort Wayne Campus or Fort Wayne Annex extension, enter 6 followed by the same four-digit extension of your party.
To reach the South Bend annex, St. Joseph County, Muncie, Defiance, or Hoosier CBOC extension, enter 4 followed by the same four-digit extension of your party.
To call a Marion Campus extension, there is no change to your party’s extension.
Indiana
Deadline Thursday for 21st Century Scholars
Thursday is the deadline for Indiana seventh- and eighth-grade students to apply for the 21st Century Scholars program.
Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the 21st Century Scholarship is the state’s early college promise program that provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible students at Indiana colleges and universities.
To qualify, students must apply during their seventh- or eighth-grade year (students cannot apply past June 30 of their eighth-grade year). Most students who qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch guidelines will qualify for the 21st Century Scholars program.
Students can apply at www.scholars.in.gov/enroll.
– The Journal Gazette