Fort Wayne/Allen County
County sees 399 more COVID cases
An additional 399 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 4, the local health department said Friday. That includes 170 confirmed cases and 229 probable, based on antigen.
That brings the county’s total to 106,999 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,156 deaths.
County seeking broadband partnerThe Allen County Board of Commissioners is seeking a partnership with one or more broadband providers so it can apply to the Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure program.
Also referred to as MM, the Middle Mile program includes $1 billion for high-speed internet access funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law, a Friday news release said. The program will help reduce the cost of connecting unserved and underserved areas.
Middle Mile infrastructure broadly refers to the midsection of internet infrastructure that carries large amounts of data at high speeds over long distances. This program will also increase the resilience of internet infrastructure.
Letters of interest are due July 1 on the Allen County Broadband Task Force website, www.allencountybroadband.com. Questions can be directed to Zack Sand at Zack@sandstrategiesllc.com.
Area
DeKalb sheriff adding bike patrol
Two DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department deputies have graduated from a basic mountain bike officer course.
Zachary Kerley and Reed Hansen completed the course through the Fort Wayne Police Department, a Friday news release said. The deputies will launch the new DeKalb County Mountain Bike patrol.
The primary duties will be to patrol events such as Pickle Festival, ACD Festival, DeKalb County Fair and other special events in the county. Their assignments will overlap with road patrol, but their primary function will be to monitor the events they are assigned, the news release said.
The bicycles are electric motor-assisted and fully equipped with emergency lights, sirens and first-aid kits, the release said.
– Journal Gazette