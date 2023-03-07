Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Mustard Seed looking to restock
Mustard Seed Furniture Bank and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union will work together this month to replenish household items the nonprofit offers to area residents.
A “Restock the Seed” is scheduled next week. Because of limited staffing, the furniture bank has had limits on pickups since last fall. With the help of volunteers from 3Rivers on specially designated donations days, they hope to restock the locally supported nonprofit, according to a Wednesday news release.
Mustard Seed is seeking couches, sofas, loveseats, tables, chairs for kitchen tables, lamps, dressers, shelving units, chairs, rockers or recliners, standard-size mattresses and foundations, bed-size blankets, sheet sets and bath and kitchen towels. Basic kitchenware is also needed.
A full list of accepted and rejected donations can be found at the Mustard Seed’s website, www.mustardseedfortwayne.com.
Donations can be dropped off at Mustard Seed, 3636 Illinois Road, all three days. Prescheduled pickups will be available March 16-17 and can be scheduled by calling 260-471-5802, ext.103, and leaving a message.
The furniture bank asks that all donations are clean, in working order and free of any rips, tears, stains, animal hair and cigarette burns and that no items be donated if they have been left outside.
The Mustard Seed continues to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for drop-offs.
Area
Columbia City to hold memorial walk
BABE of Whitley County, a nonprofit organization, will host its second annual free pregnancy and child loss remembrance walk and balloon release April 1 at Morsches Park in Columbia City.
The path of the 1-mile walk will be lined with signs for each family with their baby’s names written on them, along with “We Walk for the Steps They Will Never Take” at the bottom. After the walk, the list of children’s names will be read before a balloon release, with biodegradable balloons, concludes the event.
“Our goal is to continue to bring awareness to something so many women and families go through but rarely talk about and give them a place to grieve,” said a statement from Laura Tucker, executive director of BABE.
The event begins at 11 a.m. with a dove release by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home. More than 120 attended last year’s walk, according to a Tuesday news release.
Registration is free and event T-shirts are available for $15 for those who register online by March 20.
Tucker said BABE is still looking for a few more local sponsors to help cover event costs.
Tucker can be reached at laura@babewc.org. Additional event information and registration is available online at www.babewc.org/walk.
– Journal Gazette