Fort Wayne/Allen County
Motorcycle club honored with mural
A mural highlighting Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club’s contributions to the community and celebrating the history of Fort Wayne’s 122nd Fighter Wing will be dedicated during a ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 135 W. Main St.
Local artist Mitchell Egly designed the 2,000-square-foot mural to commemorate the Fighter Wing and the memorialized aircraft at Heritage Park. Located near Fort Wayne International Airport, Heritage Park showcases aircraft flown by the Indiana Air National Guard since 1947. In 2019, Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club raised funds to restore the planes at the park.
The mural project is a partnership of Art This Way, a program of Downtown Fort Wayne, and Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club, which is a nonprofit, veteran-based, traditional motorcycle club focusing on veteran issues.
Drones to need forms for 2 events
The Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit is reminding drone pilots and hobbyists that the upcoming July 4 fireworks and Three Rivers Festival fall under the city drone ordinance.
Both events require that drone forms on the city’s website be completed for drone operations in the aerial district. Call the Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit at 427-2385 or go to www.fwpd.org/drone-ordinance for questions.
Kosciusko
YWCA given grants for abuse shelters
The YWCA of Northeast Indiana and Kosciusko County Shelter for Abuse have received grants from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
The agency last week awarded $500,000 in grants to 26 non-profits to provide emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents. The funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Social Services Block Grant program.
The YWCA of Northeast Indiana received $32,200 and Kosciusko County Shelter for Abuse doing business as Beaman Home received $17,400.