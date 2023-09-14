Fort Wayne/Allen County
Veterans bridge dedication Sunday
Local, state and federal officials will join veterans Sunday to dedicate the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The ceremony is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the bridge, which is at Lafayette and Superior streets. The celebration is open to the public and will include cutting a ribbon, a flag ceremony, three-volley salute and a presentation of a sculpture created by local artist Cary Shafer.
The bridge will be closed to traffic from East Main Street to the Old Fort from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Parking will be available at the Wayne Township Trustee Office, Citizens Square on Berry Street and the parking lot at Clinton and Wayne streets.
Transportation will be provided from the parking lots at Berry and Wayne streets for people who are unable or prefer not to walk to the bridge. On-street parking will be available at no charge, and downtown has multiple parking lots within walking distance of the bridge.
For people unable to attend, the event will be streamed at www.facebook.com/cityoffortwayne.
Local forum for candidates to be Oct. 7
The Fort Wayne Media Collaborative will host a forum with candidates for local offices Oct. 7.
The forum, which the collaborative has described as a nonpartisan discussion of ideas, is set for 2 p.m. at the downtown Allen County Public Library’s Meeting Room A, 900 Library Plaza.
All candidates for Fort Wayne offices in the November election have been invited to participate. The event will focus mainly on healthy communities in Fort Wayne with special attention to affordable housing.
People are encouraged to register for the free event online at tinyurl.com/477vcccp.
Neighborhood presidents to meet
Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division will next host a neighborhood presidents meeting Monday.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers on Citizens Square’s garden level. Topics will include FORT-ify neighborhood accelerator graduates and presentations on civic engagement.
FORT-ify 2023 is a neighborhood accelerator program to help in developing or relaunching neighborhood associations. The FORT-ify neighborhoods feature the East Central and Harvester neighborhoods. Created by the city’s Community Development Division, city staff work with participants in monthly in-person workshops.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Fort Wayne Neighborhoods’ Facebook page.
Neighborhood association leaders are encouraged to register their association with the city to be considered active at www.fortwayneneighborhoods.org. Once registered, neighborhoods will receive updates from city departments and are eligible for grant opportunities.
