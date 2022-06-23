Fort Wayne/Allen County
Tell county about storm damage
Residents in Allen County are being asked to report damages to their property caused by the severe storms June 13 to help the county determine eligibility for federal and state assistance.
The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has completed initial assessments, but there is concern among officials that some residents affected by the storms may have been missed.
Homeland Security has partnered with IN211 so residents can report any property damages by completing an online assessment form. The form is found at https://in211.communityos.org/idhs-damage-assessment-allen-co, and deadline to complete the assessments is July 1.
Residents can call 449-4663 or email homelandsecurity@allencounty.us for assistance in completing the assessment form or with further questions.
Food distribution extended today
Wellspring Interfaith Social Services is extending its regular food bank hours from 2 to 6 p.m. today for those adversely affected by the June 13 storm as well as by inflation. Food, hygiene items, pet food and more will be available to clients until supplies last.
Wellspring is at 1316 Broadway, and interested clients must enter from Broadway. There will be two lanes of traffic for this drive-thru distribution event, and no identification is needed.
Forum on Black home ownership
The Realtist Association of Northeast Indiana will present Black Homeownership Everybody Wins from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road.
Sponsored by Premier Bank, the event will include a panel of local housing experts, community leaders and keynote speaker Amy Nelson of the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Discussion will cover overcoming community barriers, generational wealth and the benefits of home ownership.
Fans, AC sought for those in need
The Salvation Army is seeking fans and air conditioners to distribute to low-income people with critical medical conditions who must stay cool during hot weather.
New fans and air conditioners can be dropped of at 2901 N. Clinton St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monetary donations can also be made at the same location or at www.safortwayne.org.
Those in need of fans or air conditioners can apply to assistance by calling 744-2311 or emailing timothy.smith@usc.salvationarmy.org.
To be eligible for an air conditioner, residents must have a critical medical condition aggravated by the heat verified by a doctor.