Fort Wayne/ Allen County
East State to have lane restrictions
Drivers can expect disruptions along sections of East State Boulevard beginning Tuesday evening. State will be affected from Florida Drive to North Anthony Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
State Boulevard from North Anthony to Randallia Drive will be affected from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Wednesday into the early Thursday.
Motorists can expect lane restrictions and slowdowns in the affected areas.
County storm pickup ends Friday
The Allen County Highway Department announced that Friday will be the final day of collection of storm-related yard and organic debris from residential properties.
The county commissioners authorized the department to offer the service to county residents following the June 13 derecho.
Tree and yard debris should be placed in the property right of way and household waste cannot be mixed in.
Residents living in the Eel River and Lake Townships can call the Highway Department’s North Barn at 260-449-4781 to request storm debris removal. Those living in Aboite, Lafayette, Pleasant, and Marion Center townships should call the South Barn at 260-449-4791.
City’s water-quality report in the mail
Fort Wayne officials have mailed their annual Drinking Water Quality Report from City Utilities.
The report, covering 2021, is required by state and federal regulators. In addition to being mailed to every City Utilities customer, the report is available online at www.cityoffortwayne.org/waterquality.html.
City Utilities takes water from the St. Joseph River and treats it at the Three Rivers Filtration Plant using several processes, including filtration and disinfection. The Plant can produce 72 million gallons of treated water per day at maximum capacity.
– Journal Gazette