Fort Wayne/Allen County
New leader named for Urban League
The Fort Wayne Urban League on Tuesday announced its next leader will be a local resident with more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector.
After a national search, Aisha R. Arrington has been selected to lead the organization that will celebrate a century of service locally this year, a news release said.
Arrington has held numerous roles with organizations such as Aging and In-Home Services and Healthier Moms & Babies, most recently as executive director of the LTC Ombudsman Program.
The community is invited to a meet and greet with Arrington, FWUL staffers and board of directors from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Urban League headquarters, 2135 S. Hanna St.
The Urban League announced late last year that, after six months, Terra Brantley was leaving the organization as president and CEO to return to broadcasting. She became president and general manager of Northeast Indiana Public Radio in late January.
Ride for Justice fundraiser SaturdayThe fourth annual Ride for Justice Fundraiser for JAVA is scheduled for Saturday, with registration beginning at 2 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 6301 Winchester Road.
TruKingz MC and Eagle Riders are hosting the event to benefit the JAVA (Justice, Accountability and Victim Advocacy) organization.
Motorcycles and autos are welcomed. Cost is $15 for a single rider and $25 for a couple, according to an event flyer. The ride will end at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2730 Lofty Drive.
Barbecue chicken dinners from the Eagle Riders will be available for $10. A bake sale, silent auctions and raffles will be held.
Neighborhood sets summer arts seriesBridge of Grace Ministries, the Mount Vernon Park Neighborhood Association and Allen County Public Library are partnering to host a free performing arts series in the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood.
Concerts are open to people of all ages and will include demonstrations by local performers including the Art Leadership Center, Fort Wayne Ballet, Omotayo Rite of Passage and Midnight Mimosas.
The series will begin with a performance by the Omotayo Rite of Passage at 6 p.m. Thursday. Additional concerts are at:
• 6 p.m. July 21 – Soul Music: Midnight Mimosas
• 3 p.m. Aug. 6 – Stepping/Spoken Word: The Art Leadership center
• 6 p.m. Aug. 18 – Dance: Fort Wayne Ballet
All events will be at The Harbor, 5110 Smith St. The events are sponsored through donations from PNC Charitable Trusts and the Old National Bank Foundation.
For more information, call 744-4446, ext. 109 or email pmoore@bridgeofgracecmc.org.
Talk on Holocaust education canceled
Today’s discussion on the future of Holocaust education at Congregation Achduth Vesholom has been canceled because of a medical emergency in the family of featured guest David Fox-Estrin.
“Choosing the Future of Our Past: Challenges and Opportunities for Holocaust Education in the 21st Century” was to address anti-Semitic hate, dwindling numbers of Holocaust survivors, and how to turn memory into action.
Achduth Vesholom’s Holocaust education committee and Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies were sponsoring the event.
Outdoor market canceled for heat
Today’s outdoor market scheduled for 3-7 p.m. at McCulloch Park has been canceled due to the heat.
A news release said market officials are also aware that some residents are cleaning up from Monday night’s storm damage. Residents are invited to future Wednesday or Saturday markets after “this heat wave breaks.”
