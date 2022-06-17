Fort Wayne/ Allen County
GM hosts recycling event Tuesday
General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant, 12200 Lafayette Center Road, is hosting a drive-thru electronic recycling day for the general public from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Gary Duff, executive plant director, said the plant will make every effort to recycle anything possible, including food waste and cardboard. Worldwide, GM recycles 90% of its manufacturing waste, officials said. The following items will be accepted for recycling at no charge:
• Electronics including computers, laptops, monitors, printers, keyboards, mice, cable/satellite boxes, modems, stereo components, DVD players, speakers and small household appliances.
• Lights bulbs – CFLs, LEDs, 4-foot and 8-foot fluorescent bulbs
• Small batteries – AAA, AA, C, D, 9-volt
• Small scrap metal items (but no scrap items with refrigerant)
There is an additional cost for TVs and monitors:
• $2 – All sizes of flat-screen computer monitors
• $20 – 29 inches and smaller TVs/CRT monitors
• $30 – 30 inches and larger TVs/CRT monitors.
New Haven reopens part of Landin
The southbound lane of Landin Road in New Haven has reopened to traffic from North River Road to Powers Street, city officials said.
Only southbound traffic is permitted so that construction can be completed for the second phase of the project. Rose Avenue will remain closed and is scheduled to reopen July 1.
Some restrictions are still in effect. No left or right turns from the southbound lane will be allowed between North River Road and Powers Street.
The speed limit in this construction zone will remain at 35 mph.
The city asks that drivers make a full stop at the stop sign on Powers Street when accessing Landin Road and Broadway Street. Landin Road southbound traffic has the right of way and does not stop.
Area
Black Pine aligns with Big Cat group
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion on Thursday announced its updated involvement with the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance.
Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance works to eliminate the private ownership and commercial exploitation of big cats and supports members in providing quality lifetime care for wild cats in captivity. The organization supports professional development through an annual conference and facilitates collaboration and information sharing among its members.
Black Pine said the benefits of its new involvement include:
• Bringing awareness of big cat issues and their importance
• Strengthening the relationship between member sanctuaries
• Being able to speak with a unified voice
• Advancing standards of animal care
Trish Nichols, Black Pine’s executive director, recently joined the alliance’s finance committee and steering committee. The steering committee provides general governance for the organization, including setting policies and objectives. It is made up of volunteers from member organizations.
