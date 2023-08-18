Fort Wayne/Allen County
Open Streets closes some streets Sunday
Fort Wayne officials on Friday announced various streets closings planned for Sunday, when the Calhoun Street corridor will be open for walkers, bikers, skateboarders and various activities from noon to 4 p.m.
Washington and Jefferson boulevards are the only east/west corridors that will remain open during Open Streets Fort Wayne.
Those attending the 1:05 p.m. Fort Wayne TinCaps game should use Washington and Jefferson boulevards to get around the area closed for Open Streets, officials said in a news release.
Fatal farming accident reported
A man died in a farming accident near Schwartz and Notestine Roads on Friday morning. Adam Griffith, spokesman for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed the adult male’s death.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the man's identity and cause of death at a later date.
No other details were available Friday.
Area
Two drivers strike pedestrian on Ohio road
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian struck twice in Williams County.
The highway patrol at Defiance said a motorist driving a Cadillac sedan north on Ohio 2 in Springfield Township struck a person in the roadway about 10:40 p.m. Thursday.
The victim was struck a second time by a Ford Transit van also traveling north on Ohio 2, the highway patrol said.
The motorists, both Ohio residents, were not hurt.
No other details were available Friday.
– Journal Gazette