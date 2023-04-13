Fort Wayne/Allen County
Union Street Market to celebrate Earth Day
Vendors will be focused on sustainable products when the Union Street Market at Electric Works hosts its first Earth Day pop-up market April 22.
The day will include free cooking classes and behind-the-scenes tours of the mixed-use development, which previously was a General Electric campus.
“The Holiday Artisan Market was such a success that we are doing it again, but this time with local vendors offering upcycled and sustainable products for Earth Day,” Molly Conner, marketing manager at Union Street Market, said in a statement Thursday. “Fort Wayne has so many creatives who transform recycled goods into amazing products and artwork. We also have a lot of people who are interested in reducing waste in their everyday lives.”
The pop-up market is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 inside Union Street Market. Cooking classes in the market’s teaching kitchen will focus on culinary skills that minimize waste and maximize flavor and nutrition.
Campus tours will be scheduled throughout the day.
Both classes and tours are free, but registration is required. The full schedule is at www.unionstreetmarket.org.
Free two-hour parking is available in the market garage.
Air Quality Action Day deemed over ozone levels
Today has been deemed a Air Quality Action Day because of the level of ozone in Allen County forecast by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The Allen County Department of Health said in a news release that active children and adults, older citizens and people with heart or lung disease should limit or avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. If breathing becomes difficult, go inside and contact a health care provider, officials advise.
Ground-level ozone – a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties – is formed when sunlight and high temperatures bake vehicle exhaust, emissions and gasoline vapors. Weather conditions used in forecasting levels of ground-level ozone include the amount of sunshine, temperature, wind direction and humidity.
Even at low levels, breathing ground-level ozone can trigger various health problems for people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.
For more information, go to www.smogwatch.in.gov.
– Journal Gazette