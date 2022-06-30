Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Air Quality Action Day declared
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day and is forecasting high ozone levels today in Allen, Huntington and Wabash counties.
IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by changing daily habits, including driving less, avoiding refueling vehicles or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m., turning off lights and setting thermostats to 75 or above.
Jury duty scams being reported
Scam artists claiming to be police officers in search of citizens who have missed jury duty have been reported in Allen County.
Bogus calls from scammers have been reported this week and originate from a number with a 260 area code, according to Allen Superior Court. Individuals claiming to be a law enforcement officers tell callers they have missed jury duty, a warrant has been issued for their arrest and they must provide money by phone to satisfy a resulting fine.
In Allen County, all legitimate contact with prospective jurors occurs in writing, beginning with a postcard asking certain information to determine eligibility for jury service, the court said. Personal information, such as bank or credit card numbers, or any type of payment obligation, is never requested, the court said.
Anyone with questions about may call the Allen Superior Court Jury Management Office at 260-449-7520 or 260-449-7022.
City, county offices to close for July 4
Fort Wayne city and Allen County government offices will be closed Monday ifor Independence Day.
There also will be no residential garbage or recycling collection Monday, and the collection schedule will be pushed back one day for the entire week.
City and county offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday.
Banks’ annual job fair Wednesday
More than 70 employers with 2,300 job openings are expected to attend a Wednesday job fair hosted by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd.
The event, conducted annually in conjunction with Purdue University Fort Wayne and WorkOne Northeast, will be from noon to 3 p.m. in the university’s Walb Student Union International Ballroom.
Representatives from PFW, Indiana Wesleyan and Indiana Tech will also be on hand and WorkOne representatives will be available to assist job seekers with resumes, interview techniques and training opportunities.
