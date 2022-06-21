Fort Wayne/Allen County
Accessibility a goal at Taste of the Arts
AWS Foundation said it will support increased accessibility at this year’s Taste of the Arts Festival.
Funding will help Arts United to ensure that the Aug. 27 festival is an inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible experience for festival participants and community members, AWS said.
“Taste of the Arts celebrates the creativity of our community,” says Patti Hays, AWS Foundation CEO. “This grant enhances access for people with disabilities to attend the event and highlight their talents.”
NIPSCO to award public safety grants
NIPSCO is accepting applications for a grant to support local nonprofit organizations that provide public safety education and training across northern Indiana.
Grant amounts range from $500 to $5,000. Applications are accepted through Aug. 5, with awards announced the week of Aug. 22.
Grant opportunities will include community and youth public safety education programming and training for first responders, police and fire department fire and carbon monoxide safety programs, education, and training in the prevention of damage to underground natural gas lines, and child-related safety education.
To apply, go to www.nipsco.com/SafetyGrant.
